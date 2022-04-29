BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.55. 7,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,221. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

