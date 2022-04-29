BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 460,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.