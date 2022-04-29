BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,250 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 781,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,120,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $293.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

