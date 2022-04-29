BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 353 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.49. 41,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,203. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.94 and a 200-day moving average of $535.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.