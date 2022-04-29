BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 155,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 47,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

Xylem stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

