BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,062.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $144,062.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.79 or 0.07258182 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00049325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

