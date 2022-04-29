Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.26

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 127514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

