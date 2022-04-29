Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.58.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

