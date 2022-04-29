Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.48 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

NYSE BA traded down $5.38 on Friday, reaching $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,763,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $200.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boeing by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Boeing by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

