Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $153.40 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.