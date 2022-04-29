Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Trading Up 11.1%

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG)

Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.

