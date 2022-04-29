Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

BYD stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,633. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

