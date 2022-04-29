Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
BYD stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,633. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.