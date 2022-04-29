Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.