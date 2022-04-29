Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Braskem were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Braskem stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a return on equity of 241.17% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

