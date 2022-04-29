Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.80. 678,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,644. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

