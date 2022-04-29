Brendan Jesser Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE) Stock

Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE – Get Rating) insider Brendan Jesser bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$143,000.00 ($102,877.70).

Copper Strike Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Strike Limited, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on reviewing potential exploration and development resource acquisitions in Australia. It also engages in the investment management business. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

