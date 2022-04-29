Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 2,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $27.45.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.