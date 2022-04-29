Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.
Shares of BWB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,604. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $455.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
