Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,604. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $455.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $214,466. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18,395.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.