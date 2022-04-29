Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.78 million.Brightcove also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 11,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,392. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,937.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brightcove by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.