Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Brightcove updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.20-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 11,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,392. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.