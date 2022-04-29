BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report $657.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $634.21 million. BrightView reported sales of $651.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BrightView by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,590 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in BrightView by 314.1% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $3,580,000.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 193,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

