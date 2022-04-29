Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 9,179 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

ECL traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $172.49. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,059. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

