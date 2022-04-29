Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $7,484,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. 339,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,543. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $310.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.