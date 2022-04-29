Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 107,258 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. 227,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,943,575. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

