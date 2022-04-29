Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

