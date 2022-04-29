Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $30.29 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 282,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.93. 536,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.69 and a 1 year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

