Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Amgen stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.73. 120,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.03. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

