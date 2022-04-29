Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO traded up $6.96 on Friday, hitting $520.07. 6,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $493.37 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

