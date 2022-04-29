Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Relx by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

