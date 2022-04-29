Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $49,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $125.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

