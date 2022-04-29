Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $737.84. 8,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,116. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $727.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

