Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after buying an additional 249,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.55. 34,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,516. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average of $198.63. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

