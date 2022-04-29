Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 132,421 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 132,421 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734,207. The firm has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

