Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $15.53 on Friday, hitting $563.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

