Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 429 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $13.61 on Friday, hitting $637.36. 18,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $639.32 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $719.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $828.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

