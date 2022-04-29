Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $136.24. 22,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.