Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.64. 26,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

