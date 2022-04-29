Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY22 guidance to $7.44-7.74 EPS.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,445,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 55,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

