Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

