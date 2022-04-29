Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.91. 133,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

