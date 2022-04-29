Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded down $24.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.39. 2,601,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,992. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.15 and its 200-day moving average is $585.30.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.