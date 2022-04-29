Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,104,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALYA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.29. 8,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The stock has a market cap of $195.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

About Alithya Group (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

