Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

APTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,377. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

