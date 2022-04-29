Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Camping World posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

