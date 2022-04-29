Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to report sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

