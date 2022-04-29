Brokerages Anticipate Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gerdau.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.
GGB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 9.52%.
Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
