Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $821.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 352,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

