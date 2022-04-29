Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerva Surgical.

UTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

UTRS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 131,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $10,574,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

