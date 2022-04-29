Brokerages Expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Brickell Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 34,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,505. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

