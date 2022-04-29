Brokerages Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

About HBT Financial (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.